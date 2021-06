The desire to know about the continent of Antarctica is in the mind of every tourist. The word Antarctica is derived from the Roman version of the Greek word. Antarctica means “opposite arctic distance”. The continent of Antarctica is divided into two different sized parts, which the larger part is known as East Antarctica and the smaller part is known as West Antarctica. Of these seven continents, the continent of Antarctica is the coldest continent. The continent of Antarctica is the fifth-largest continent on Earth after Asia, Africa, North America, and South America. 98 percent of Antarctica is covered with ice and it is spread over the land of Antarctica in the form of a thick layer of about 2 kilometers.