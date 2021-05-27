NAS Pax River works with community partner to mitigate AFFF release

Several fire districts have already experienced fires in the lower county. Effective 12:00 AM, Friday, June 4th, 2021 a county-wide burn ban and fireworks ban will be in effect for Kittitas County until further notice. No open burning or recreational fires will be allowed. This is enforced through Section 20.08 of the Kittitas County Code, which may be punishable by fine. The Washington State Department of Natural Resources has already moved to a “Moderate” fire danger level on DNR protected lands. The burn ban includes unincorporated areas within Fire District 1(Thorp), Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue, Fire District 3 (Easton), Fire District 4 (Vantage), Fire District 6 (Ronald), Fire District 7 (Cle Elum area), and areas outside of fire districts. Be advised that State and Federal lands may implement their own burn bans separate from the county. People recreating on public lands should consult the agency having jurisdiction to determine if outdoor burning is allowed prior to starting a fire.