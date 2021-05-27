Cancel
NAS Pax River works with community partner to mitigate AFFF release

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNaval Air Station Patuxent River, with community partner St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission (METCOM), mitigated the release of Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) after a system reset caused a discharge within an installation aircraft hangar May 16. The Navy completed replacements at the applicable aviation hangars at NAS Patuxent River...

