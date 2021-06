The U.S. Air Force just took a major step toward a future crowded with AI-powered warplanes. Late last month, the Air Force’s new Skyborg Autonomy Core System (ACS) flew a pilotless drone over Florida and the Gulf of Mexico, proving the AI could adhere to basic flight commands. The system will eventually lead to high-speed drones, powered by Skyborg, equipped with sensors, weapons, and other payloads to accomplish lonely—and dangerous—jobs that manned fighters used to carry out.