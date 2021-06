First, I want to say that I appreciate and enjoy reading the Echo Press. In reading Al Edenloff’s recent opinion regarding the distrust of media, my observation is that there’s a world of difference between our local paper and national news, especially cable news, where reporting seems to be secondary to pushing a political agenda. The guest editorial (May 7) was informative in distinguishing between different types of articles, all of which have their purpose and place, as was the recent article about the First Amendment. I compliment the Echo Press in finding the right balance between reporting news and printing opinions, some of which are apparently controversial.