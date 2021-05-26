Avoid Contact with Young Animals

Cancel
By dakotaedgeoutdoors
Williston Daily Herald
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleThis is the time of year when North Dakota Game and Fish Department game wardens, biologists and other staff across the state handle an influx of calls about young animals. From seemingly abandoned deer fawns, to birds that fell from a nest, to a mother duck trying to lead her brood across a crowded city parking lot, people care about North Dakota wildlife and want to do what they can to help when these situations arise. However, the best thing to do in almost all such cases is to simply leave the young animal alone. While that is not always an easy thing to do, it helps to know that an animal has much better odds of surviving long-term in the wild if left alone. That’s not to say that every animal that “appears” to be left alone will survive. But then again, not every young animal that looks like it could use some help needs it.

