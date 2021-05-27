Cancel
2021 graduate paints campus food truck with Chinese paintings to counter anti-Asian hate

By Lauren Melendez
thedp.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the article2021 Engineering and College graduate Rosa Sun covered a local Chinese food truck in Chinese paintings for her senior seminar project. Sun’s goal is to educate the Penn community about Chinese customs and expand the American perception of Chinese culture through art. To complete the project, entitled “Each Other,” Sun partnered with the owner of Kim’s Oriental Foods, which is parked on campus, and the Feng Zikai International Cultural Association in Hong Kong, painting three of Chinese artist Feng Zikai’s pieces on the food truck.

