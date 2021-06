Revelations 4:2, 3, 5, 6 — John says "and immediately I was in the spirit and behold a throne was set in Heaven and one sat on the throne and he that sat was to look upon like a jasper and sardius stone; and there was a rainbow round about the throne, in sight like unto an emerald. And out of the throne proceeded lightning and thundering and voices; and there were seven lamps of fire burning before the throne, which are the seven spirits of God. And before the throne there was a sea of glass like unto crystal."