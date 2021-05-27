Cancel
Sports

Penn Athletics Announces Five-Year Contract Renewal With Nike

By Matthew Frank
thedp.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleIn a move that will continue Penn Athletics’ partnership with Nike, both sides recently agreed to a five-year contract through the 2025-26 athletic year. Penn Athletics and Nike first began their relationship in 2009 when both the men’s and women’s basketball teams signed with the retailer. Then, in 2015, Nike became responsible for equipping a much larger slate of Penn's varsity sports, as the two parties signed an all-school contract.

www.thedp.com
