Wong was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a strained left oblique. Wong was initially considered day-to-day after leaving Thursday's game, but it has now been determined that he will have to go on the injured list for the second time this season due to an oblique issue. Wong missed a little over two weeks with a similar oblique injury in mid-April, and per Will Sammon of The Athletic, this IL stint could be longer in attempt to ensure the issue doesn't arise for a third time. With that said, a late-June return figures to be the earliest the second baseman could return to the Milwaukee lineup.