MELBOURNE — In the past year, many of us have had to resort to online shopping but now that events are opening up again, it’s time to think local. The Women’s Expo and Mega Vendor Fair will be a two-day event highlighting small businesses based in Brevard County from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 22 and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 23 at the Melbourne Square, 1700 W. New Haven Ave.