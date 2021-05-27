Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Emeryville, CA

Hydra Energy raises $12 million for hydrogen fueling expansion

By Nick Carey
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 13 days ago

(Reuters) - Fuelling startup Hydra Energy said on Thursday it had raised 15 million Canadian dollars ($12.4 million) to fund a hydrogen capture project and for converting diesel trucks to run on hydrogen.

The latest financing comes from Emeryville, California-based Just Business, which focuses on sustainable investments and brings Hydra’s total funding to 22 million Canadian dollars.

Hydrogen, which produces water when it burns, is seen as a potential alternative for long-haul trucking, the aviation industry, and maritime shipping, all major users of fossil fuels. Hydrogen can be made from fossil fuels or from water using electrolysis, although it is an expensive process.

Hydra’s test hydrogen capture project is in partnership with Chemtrade at a chemical plant in British Columbia. Rather than venting waste hydrogen into the atmosphere, Hydra captures the gas for consumption by its fleet customers.

The Delta, British Columbia-based company’s converted trucks have undergone on-road testing on commercial routes covering over 200,000 kilometers (124,275 miles). Later this year, Hydra will start offering its hydrogen conversion kits to truck fleets and provide hydrogen at a fixed discount rate 5% lower than their existing diesel costs.

($1 = 1.2088 Canadian dollars)

Reuters

Reuters

131K+
Followers
155K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
City
Emeryville, CA
Emeryville, CA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hydrogen Gas#Energy Consumption#Fossil Fuels#Project Investments#Water Consumption#Just Business#Chemtrade#Delta#Waste Hydrogen#Startup Hydra Energy#Sustainable Investments#Diesel Trucks#Truck Fleets#Commercial Routes#Company#Long Haul Trucking#On Road Testing#Maritime Shipping#British Columbia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Energy Industryenergycentral.com

Shell promises to accelerate shift to low carbon

Mr van Beurden's acknowledged that the firm would have to respond to the court's ruling without waiting for the outcome of the appeal, and that it applied to the energy giant's worldwide business. However, he sought to reassure investors that it would not disrupt Shell's plans. "For Shell, this ruling...
Industryreportsgo.com

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Hydrogen Tank Market to grow substantially through 2027

The business intelligence report on Hydrogen Fuel Cell Hydrogen Tank market enables businesses and other stakeholders to enhance their revenue generation potential by effectively tackling the current and upcoming challenges in this vertical. It also encompasses all other crucial parameters such as key trends, driving forces, and lucrative prospects that impact the industry dynamics.
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Independent

Clean energy investment in poorer nations must increase seven-fold to meet world’s climate goals, says IEA

A seven-fold increase in the amount of clean energy investment in poorer nations will be needed over the next decade if the world is to meet its climate goals, a new report says.Funding for green energy projects in developing and emerging economies must rise from $150bn a year in 2020 to $1trn by 2030 if the world is to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, according to the analysis.“Net-zero emissions” is the point at which the amount of greenhouse gases that humans release into the atmosphere is balanced by the amount they are able to remove.Hitting net zero by 2050 will...
Fortune

Volkswagen-backed battery startup raises $2.75 billion to fuel European expansion

Europe’s largest homegrown battery cell startup has tapped investors including Volkswagen in its biggest funding round to date. The fresh funds will finance the completion of its first factory amid plans to build two more. On Wednesday, Swedish manufacturer Northvolt said it raised $2.75 billion in equity, more than doubling...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Global supply chain squeeze, soaring costs threaten solar energy boom

LOS ANGELES/SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) - Global solar power developers are slowing down project installations because of a surge in costs for components, labor, and freight as the world economy bounces back from the coronavirus pandemic, according to industry executives and analysts interviewed by Reuters. The situation suggests slower growth for the...
Industryinvestorideas.com

>Hydrogen / Fuel Cell Stock News Bites - FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: $FCEL) Announces Departure of General Counsel

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FCEL), a global leader in fuel cell technology with a purpose of utilizing its proprietary, state-of-the-art fuel cell platforms to enable a world empowered by clean energy - today announced that Jennifer D. Arasimowicz, Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Chief Administrative Officer and Corporate Secretary, has elected to resign effective June 25, 2021 to pursue an opportunity with another company. Under Jennifer's leadership, the Company has significantly expanded its legal capabilities and compliance functions in a manner that will assist in the Company's plans for future growth.
Energy IndustryBloomberg

Renewable Energy Boom Unleashes a War Over Talent for Green Jobs

Clean energy giants are finding a shortage of workers with the skills needed to support their ambitious growth plans. The renewables jobs market is heating up and candidates with the right abilities are becoming harder to find, according to Miguel Stilwell, chief executive officer at Portuguese clean-energy firm EDP Renovaveis SA. The company is one of the world’s top installers of green power and plans to hire 1,300 employees over the next two years.
Los Angeles, CALos Angeles Daily News

Port of LA debuts new hydrogen-powered trucks, fueling stations

The Port of Los Angeles debuted five hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric vehicles and two hydrogen fueling stations on Monday, June 7, part of an $82.5 million project to expand its use of near-zero and zero-emissions equipment. The Shore-To-Shore project, part of the port’s Clean Air Action Plan, is funded by...
Energy IndustryGreenBiz

What Will It Take For EVs To Benefit the Grid

The various policy, technology and industry steps needed so that electric vehicles can make the grid more resilient, smarter and cleaner. Katie Fehrenbacher | Senior Writer & Analyst, Transportation | GreenBiz. Adam Langton | Energy Services Manager | BMW North America. Miles Muller | Attorney, Climate & Clean Energy Program...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Woodside sets new targets to reduce GHG emissions at Pluto

The targets are based on the proposed expansion of Pluto LNG and account for emissions associated with a two-train facility, Woodside said. Woodside has set new interim and long-term targets to achieve net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050 at Pluto LNG, it said on June 8. The targets,...
Posted by
Benzinga

Clean Energy Fuels Powers A Bullish Break: What's Next?

Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NYSE:CLNE) broke up from a descending trendline on June 3 that had been holding the stock down since Feb. 10 when it reached $19.79 — the highest price it traded at since April 2012. On June 2, a report the U.S. Department of Energy, in collaboration...
Michigan Statedbusiness.com

Consumers Energy Launches $3M Program to Add EV Charging Stations in Michigan

In an effort to transition Michigan businesses to electric vehicle (EV)-based transportation, Consumers Energy, a large power company based in Jackson, is launching a new program that will boost the incentive for Michigan companies to set up charging stations across the state. The company’s PowerMIFleet program will offer businesses EV...
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Xcel Energy (XEL) Cuts Emission, Set to Attain Carbon Neutrality

Xcel Energy XEL announced that it has achieved more than 50% of the carbon neutrality target and is among the few utilities that have pledged to cut emissions from the electricity generation process by 100%. Xcel Energy targets 100% carbon emission reduction by 2050 from 2005 levels. The company has...
Austin, TXAustin American-Statesman

Austin bitcoin, cannabis companies raise a combined $46 million for expansion

Two Austin companies — a bitcoin financial services firm and a medical cannabis provider — have raised a combined $46 million for expansion. Unchained Capital, founded in 2016, raised $25 million in a funding round led by crypto-asset management firm NYDIG and its parent company, Stone Ridge Holdings. Existing investors...