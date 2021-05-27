Cancel
Push to make sea lion viewing in La Jolla public attraction

By Steve Smith
Posted by 
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OX2jS_0aCmAcPh00

LA JOLLA, Calif. (KGTV) -- If you've been to La Jolla Cove, you have likely noticed the many visitors there to view the sea lions. You also may have noticed how up close and personal some people like to get to the animals.

So to insure everyone's safety, the Sierra Club Seal Society is advocating to make the viewing an attraction.

"These animals are very used to people which is good, and bad," says Sierra Club docent Carol Toye. "The problem is people can get very close, and much too close for comfort."

As for calling it an attraction, Toye says she would like to see more signage around the area, and would also like to see a full time park ranger.

"We talk to a lot of visitors here, and quite often you can see a lot of people falling down. They are surprised there is not better management of the area."

By making it an attraction, it would also create a more educational experience for visitors.

"We see people and educate them. We explain how best to approach the sea lions, and how best to respect their space as well which is the main issue."

The Sierra Club Seal Society has also approached the La Jolla Village Merchants about the idea of developing the cove as an attraction to benefit local business.

"This is obviously something that attracts a lot of people to cove It is the number one outdoor attraction on Trip Advisor. So we feel there are opportunities to use this as a way to get people into the village, and to use the restaurants and the merchants."

