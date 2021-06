If the Golden Knights play the way they did in the final two periods for the whole third round, the series isn't going to last long. That was a familiar refrain in the previous round, but it didn't take the Golden Knights anytime at all for the goals to come. Vegas scored one in the first despite a strong period from the Montreal Canadiens, but took the game over from there, cruising to a 4-1 victory in Game 1 at T-Mobile Arena on Monday.