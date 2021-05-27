Cancel
Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque school district backtracks on COVID bonuses

krwg.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The superintendent of New Mexico’s largest school district is backtracking on a promise to channel federal pandemic relief toward employee bonuses. The proposed payments of at least $6 million were thrown in doubt Wednesday after state auditors warned the bonuses could violate state constitutional provisions against giving away taxpayer dollars. Albuquerque Public Schools Superintendent Scott Elder said Tuesday that the constitution may prevent the district from delivering promised payments of $1,000 to full-time teachers and staff and $500 for part-timers in recognition of work since the outbreak of the pandemic. Payments were scheduled for about 12,000 employees.

