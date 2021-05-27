Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tulsa, OK

Whirlpool Corporation announces $15M expansion, 150 jobs coming to Tulsa area

By Mason Mauro
Posted by 
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SP9WN_0aCmA12B00

Whirlpool Corporation announced a $15 million expansion of its factory in Green Country, bringing 150 jobs to the Tulsa area.

The investment builds on Whirlpool's expansion project announced in 2018. Last March, the company opened an 800,000 square foot distribution center and doubled its size Tulsa.

The new job opportunities are a welcome sign for Tulsans struggling to find stable work during the pandemic.

"Whirlpool is a really important fixture of this community," said Mellinda Devese, senior director of operations for Whirlpool Tulsa. "And the most important thing about bringing additional jobs is that we offer people the dignity of employment and the ability to feed their families, and that's something we couldn't be more proud of."

The state of Oklahoma is investing $1 million in Whirlpool's expansion project in return.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
1K+
Followers
682
Post
241K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Business
State
Oklahoma State
Tulsa, OK
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whirlpool Corporation#Job Opportunities#Investment#Operations Director#Investing#Green Country#Tulsans#Whirlpool Tulsa#Facebook Follow#Tulsa Police#Company#Employment#Square Foot#Community#Senior Director#Race Massacre Centennial#Daily Newsletters#San Jose
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Apple
News Break
Economy
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Jobs
Related