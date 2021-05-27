Cancel
Education

New Mexico schools reject millions in funding, learning days

krwg.org
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleSANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Public schools across New Mexico have rejected state funding to increase learning time after parents and teachers pressured school boards to turn the funding down. From Albuquerque to Carlsbad, schools are rejecting the addition of 25 days to elementary school calendars. Some schools have accepted a 10-day addition. Still, resistance from parents and teachers to extended learning is a blow for the state Legislature after it funneled another $200 million to the effort to increase reading and math proficiency. Two-thirds of New Mexico 3rd graders are not proficient in either, including some whose parents opposed added learning days.

