Adrenochrome truth was shown on South Park

There is a hurting world out there, not just in the church, but outside of the church — the body of Christ — and that world is in dire need of some ready saints to go out and witness to it. For this to happen, the people in the church should take kingdom business seriously. The church should never be looked at, especially by those who it comprises, as a “social club.” Yeah, though you “join the church,” you don’t “join the kingdom.” In other words, the saints should have a church that they are a part of, and I’ll dare to say a “home” church where they assemble, be it brick and mortar or teleconference, that they connect with for spiritual growth. The “kingdom” is God’s way of doing things. It’s His dominion here in the earth, His jurisdiction. Kingdom living is just what it is, living a life that gives glory to the King of kings and Lord of lords.