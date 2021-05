If you enjoy gardening and want to get more out of the plants you have, you may want to turn to plant propagation to expand your garden. “Propagating plants is an inexpensive and easy way to reproduce plants,” says Angelo Randaci, the master gardener and horticulture expert at Sarasota Green Group. “You can propagate plants that you already have but want more of, or plants that are hard to find. It is one of the most rewarding aspects of gardening.”