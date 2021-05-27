Future needs clean air, healthy communities
As a regional environmental collaborative, the Breathe Project has continually conveyed a vision that focuses on improving the air quality for residents of our region while encouraging industrial partners to comply with clean air regulations and keep their promises. U.S. Steel’s announcement that it was canceling promised investments here — investments that would have improved Mon Valley air quality — is the latest episode in the company’s more than 50-year history of broken promises to our region.www.post-gazette.com