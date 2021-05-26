Cancel
Vertalo, the ‘Operating System for Digital Assets’, Secures $5M in Series A

By Joshua Stoner
securities.io
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVertalo, the Texas based tokenization specialists, has recently announced the successful completion of its Series A funding round. In this particular round, Vertalo was able to raise $5 million in fresh capital from 13 different investors. Vertalo notes that this funding was raised on the back of ‘6 quarters of sequential growth’ – growth which saw the company generate more than $1.5 million in Q1 of 2021 from SaaS bookings alone.

www.securities.io
