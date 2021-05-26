newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Exorcising the Demon Possessed in America!

bitchute.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleListen up, all you demon possessed Christians of America! Your conspiracy theories about Covid and your anti-vax movement has gone on long enough! You talk about Jesus in your political rants, but your hearts are far from him. You not only refuse to…

www.bitchute.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Demon#Conspiracy Theories#America#Anti#Christians#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Religiontimesexaminer.com

SALTY SEZ – Banning Christ

I suppose everyone is noticing how fast things are moving: that, of course, is part of the plan. The enemy knows if the general population gets wise enough to rise up and say NO, they will have a much harder row to hoe. I recently read of a new organization (PAC) that is working to attack our culture and particularly Christianity. It calls itself SECULAR DEMOCRATS of AMERICA, and wants to restore Constitutional Secularism* and Patriotic Pluralism in the White House – whatever that means. They generated a document (28 pages) for the Biden-Harris Administration in which they are suggesting ways to remove Christianity, and thus Christians, from the national scene. Anyone paying attention to the Democratic Administration has already noticed its lack of Christianity. Some of the documents’ quotes and my comments follow:
Religionoklahoman.com

Bible lesson for May 22 is John 20:16

“Jesus said to her, ‘Mary!’ She turned and said to him in Hebrew, ‘rabbouni!’ (which means 'teacher').”. Before Jesus’ resurrection, His followers called Jesus, “rabbi,” a title for human teachers. In some Jewish writings, the Jews addressed God as “rabbouni,” the teacher title reserved for God alone. Mary called Jesus “rabbouni,” a title used only once in the Bible. When Mary heard Jesus’ voice and saw Him looking at her by the tomb, she addressed Him as “rabbouni,” as God, as her divine teacher.
Religionbitchute.com

TrustChristORGoToHell

MAN ON FIRE - SCOTT GLENN (1987) A former CIA agent, John Creasy, is hired as a bodyguard for a girl in Italy, who becomes the daughter he never had. When she is abducted, Creasy's fiery rage is unleashed, and despite being badly wounded, embarks on a bloody revenge spree.
MinoritiesThe Jewish Press

Jews Of Silence

In the face of a wave of worldwide anti-Semitism, rallies were held this week in support of Israel throughout the world. One of the most inspiring speakers at these rallies was Elisha Wiesel, son of Holocaust survivor and Nobel Prize winner Elie Wiesel, who said the following before a crowd in New York:
Religionbitchute.com

Great Deceptions of the End Times

What signs in the sky is the Bible talking about? What is God using to cause the Wrath of God? Will he be using a plant or solar system to cause catastrophic events? Is Plant X or Nibiru real?. Revelation 6:12-17 1. Thessalonians 5 Like a Thief in the Night.
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Joe Biden's godless prayer sounds alarms on socialism

Joe Biden just made history by becoming the first president in history to omit “God” from his legislatively ordered National Day of Prayer proclamation. So much for Biden’s so-called deeply held Catholic beliefs. But as a nation’s moral compass goes, warning: so goes society. Godless nations are the mark of...
Religionhprweb.com

A Renewed Look at Pastoral Freedom Concerning COVID-19

Many states are opening up, no longer mandating face masks for its citizens. Many people may think that this goes against charity or Church teachings. But freedom is aligned with charity, so we can be okay with getting away from focus on masking to a focus on salvation. Cardinal Raymond Burke stated this with pastoral courage:
Religionbitchute.com

Truth and Bread

"While at the Olympic Games, I had the opportunity to meet the King of England. I had the opportunity to wave at Hitler, and I had the opportunity to talk with the King of Sweden, and some of the greatest men in Europe. Some people say Hitler snubbed me. But I tell you, Hitler didn't snub me—it was our president who snubbed me. The president didn't even send me a telegram. I am not knocking the President. Remember, I am not a politician. But remember that the President did not send me a message of congratulations"
ReligionThe Post and Courier

Letter: Prayer, God can save America

I feel this message needs to be sent because I fully believe that our nation would not be in the fix it presently finds itself in. If our leaders at the top – including the president and leaders under him – would reach out to the nation and say to us, the people, to worship the Lord God with all our might and try to live for Christ Jesus, then perhaps there would be a healing in our land. How often have you heard our president mention Jesus to us and share their thoughts about his Christian faith?
ReligionPosted by
Fox News

Dr. Michael Youseff: America’s ‘Crisis’ of Truth; Hope is Turning Back to Christianity

There’s a crisis in the world today; the rise of angry protests and the primal scream of politics are evidence. Yet, while it’s easy to identify the problem, it’s difficult to find a solution. Ah, but the solution has always been with us. It’s God’s truth and God’s love perfectly bound together in the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Many theologians say Christianity is what built America, and its truths are what has sustained it. However, today’s culture has let the passions of self, dictate its laws. Identity politics is where we are today. As one great theologian said, “fire makes a great servant, but a bad master.” On this episode of Lighthouse Faith, Dr. Michael Youssef talks about what is lacking in this world, faith in God’s authority. He offers a solution in his new book, “Hope for This Present Crisis.” He makes the bold statement that America’s turning from the Christian faith has been its undoing. And one of the main causes is happening right in the Church. Pastors themselves are watering down the Gospel to make it more user friendly to a secular society that is clamoring against its truths about gender, family and marriage. Listen to Dr. Youssef, founder and senior pastor of The Church of the Apostles in Atlanta, talk about the problem of cancel culture, indoctrination of students, and finally, the “Seven-step Path to Restoring a World Gone Mad.”
U.S. PoliticsLancaster Online

World is watching the liars in America (letter)

As a nonparty European who has lived here for over 30 years, I am receiving messages from colleagues and friends from all over Europe, Canada, Australia and elsewhere who are all very concerned about what is happening here to our democracy. Most of the elected Republicans seemingly do not believe...
Religionmorrowcountysentinel.com

Preacher’s Point: Unprofitable servants

The stuff my parents told me. One thing I heard more than once was – “Look ya lost. You’ll need to practice more and try harder next time.”. I cannot be thankful enough for hearing those words with nearly every defeat growing up. However, some parents today would look at those first three words and almost equate them with child abuse.
Religionelizabethton.com

The empty cross is full of hope

Dear Rev. Graham: Why do Christians “ lory in the cross” when Jesus had to die on the cross for something as ugly as sin, but call it victory? – G.C. Dear G.C.: There is victory in the cross because it represents doom for sin and hope for sinners. It condemns sin and cleanses souls. The bloodstained cross is gruesome to some, but the empty cross is full of hope.
ReligionForward

The silence from my Christian colleagues is deafening

In a famous Hasidic story, a rabbi asks his disciple: “Do you love me?”. To which the disciple replies: “Of course I love you!”. The rabbi continues. “Do you know what causes me pain?” he asks. “Rabbi, how can I know what causes you pain?”. To which the rabbi responds:...