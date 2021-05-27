My Turn, Ronnie Smith: On Memorial Day, we should honor ‘Fame,’ veterans

SALISBURY — The Salisbury Lions Club held its 78th annual Person of the Year and Lion of the Year awards banquet last week at the Harold B. Jarrett Legion Hall. Rowan County Board of Commissioners Chairman Greg Edds was honored as Person of the Year for his contributions to the Salisbury-Rowan community. In a new release about the banquet, the Lions Club stated: “(Edds’) efforts in the arena of local economic development were particularly noteworthy, as evidenced by his leadership in the Chamber of Commerce, the Centralina Economic Commission, and as chairman of the Rowan County Board of Commissioners.” Edds, also a State Farm Insurance agent, was presented the award by the 2019 Person of the Year, Coleman Emerson.