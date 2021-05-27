Cancel
Rowan County, NC

My Turn, Ronnie Smith: On Memorial Day, we should honor 'Fame,' veterans

By Post Opinion
Salisbury Post
 13 days ago

Memorial Day is a patriotic holiday. It is a day to honor and remember all those veterans who served our great nation and gave their lives so that we may enjoy our freedoms. Originally, Memorial Day was set aside to honor those men who died in the war between the states. It actually originated when southern women scattered spring flowers on the graves of both southern and northern soldiers during the Civil War. Its observance today includes all veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice and gave their lives for their country.

