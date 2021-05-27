School repair bill cost of bad policy
The estimated $305 million bill to repair Scranton’s old school buildings is, in many ways, the cost of bad governance. Facility costs are not the reason that the Scranton School District is in a state-mandated and state-directed financial recovery program. That flows from a combination of local mismanagement by a series of school boards, coupled with horrible state policy in multiple areas that makes it impossible for the Scranton district to adequately fund daily operations, much less expensive and long-neglected repairs to major buildings.www.thetimes-tribune.com