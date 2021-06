Simone Biles is shutting down her haters with help from a bedazzled leotard. During the U.S. Gymnastics Championships earlier this month, Biles, 24, picked up her seventh national title - more than any other female gymnast. While competing, she wore custom leotards decorated with silver rhinestones in the shape of a goat head, a reference to the athlete being dubbed by many as "the G.O.A.T.," aka "the greatest of all time." Biles recently spoke to Marie Clare about how the G.O.A.T. design came to life.