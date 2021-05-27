Cancel
Salisbury, NC

With advisory committee vote, plan to discontinue Rowan Express transportation service moves forward

By Ben Stansell
Salisbury Post
 13 days ago

SALISBURY — Rowan County is continuing to move forward with plans to eliminate the Rowan Express service from its public transportation offerings. Created in 2009, the Rowan Express has a fixed route that provides transportation from Salisbury area transit to Concord Kannapolis area transit with stops in Landis and China Grove. Additionally, the Rowan Express provides connection to Amtrak stations in Salisbury and Kannapolis.


IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Transit#Transit Systems#Public Transportation#Committee Members#Executive Committee#Service Members#The Rowan Express#Post#Rowan Transit#Rowan County Transit#Discontinue Rowan#Rowan County Employees#Commissioners#Public Input#Community Stakeholders#Salisbury Area Transit#Medical Appointments#Amtrak Stations#Dialysis Transportation#Concord Kannapolis
