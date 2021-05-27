With advisory committee vote, plan to discontinue Rowan Express transportation service moves forward
SALISBURY — Rowan County is continuing to move forward with plans to eliminate the Rowan Express service from its public transportation offerings. Created in 2009, the Rowan Express has a fixed route that provides transportation from Salisbury area transit to Concord Kannapolis area transit with stops in Landis and China Grove. Additionally, the Rowan Express provides connection to Amtrak stations in Salisbury and Kannapolis.www.salisburypost.com