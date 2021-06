As summer approaches (however slowly), the Lackawanna Historical Society is preparing for the return of its architectural walking tours of downtown Scranton in June. Visitors can learn more about Scranton’s impressive building stock, and residents can be tourists in their hometown and learn more about the neighborhoods they pass by every day. A new tour this year that starts at the Radisson Lackawanna Station Hotel will focus on the city’s commercial heart along Lackawanna Avenue, touching on the wholesale block and former red-light district.