When I was a boy growing up in Brooklyn there were no disabled people. I’m quite sure of it. I can’t recall ever seeing a person in a wheelchair. Not on my street, or in my school, or on the D-train. There weren’t any in Coney Island; none in Prospect Park or the Bronx Zoo. None visiting the Hayden Planetarium; none in my synagogue. And no one in my six-story apartment building used a wheelchair either. There were no disabled people, see?