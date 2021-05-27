In Your Opinion: FERC’s Decision To Extend NESE Pipeline Certificate Is Bad For Franklin Township
I am furious about the recent decision by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to approve Williams Transco’s request for an extension of a certificate to build the Northeast Supply Enhancement (NESE) pipeline. As those of us who live in Franklin know, our community would get all of the risk without any reward. The new pipeline would bring dirty fracked methane gas from Pennsylvania through New Jersey to New York.franklinreporter.com