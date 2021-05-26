Cancel
Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons praise Tobias Harris for his efficiency in win

By Ky Carlin
 14 days ago
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

While the main story for the Philadelphia 76ers in their Game 2 win over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night was the play of Ben Simmons leading the way for them on offense, Tobias Harris very quietly put together another very good game.

After erupting for a playoff career-high 37 points in the Game 1 win, Harris had 19 points on 9-for-13 shooting along with nine rebounds in the win. That is now two very efficient and strong offensive games to begin the 2021 playoffs for a guy who has not had great numbers in his playoff career.

In the grand scheme of things, Harris had not lived up to the massive contract he signed in the 2019 offseason, but that has all changed in the 2020-21 season as he has blossomed under coach Doc Rivers.

“He’s been great,” said Joel Embiid of Harris. “It just didn’t happen now, he’s been great all season. Just being aggressive, being efficient. An underrated part about his game this year has been his defense. He’s been great on that end too. The same thing that I said about Ben, we’re going to need him to keep being that efficient and aggressive.”

Harris is a bit of an X-Factor for Philadelphia due to everything that has happened in the past in the playoffs. Despite his very efficient offensive number in the regular season, he was going to have to give more on the offensive end in the postseason and so far, he is doing it.

“That’s what we want him to do,” said Simmons. “Just keep that confidence, obviously, he’s an elite scorer. Keep doing his thing. He’s Tobias Harris. That’s what he does.”

As the scene now shifts to D.C. for Game 3 on Saturday, the Sixers will need more of this play from Harris. Not just in this series, but he is going to have to be that third All-Star on this roster to really contend for that championship they so desire.

