Salisbury, NC

Steering Committee members working to finalize draft of Forward 2040 plan

By Natalie Anderson
Salisbury Post
 13 days ago

SALISBURY — The city’s plan for the next 19 years is going through a deeper dive by members of a steering committee before it’s finalized. A number of informal virtual meetings have occurred in May, with goals and sections within the plan discussed for possible tweaks. The plan has been discussed so far in the Thriving, Livable Neighborhoods Subcommittee and the Clean, Natural Environment Subcommittee, but Planning Director Hannah Jacobson said follow-up meetings are needed for both.

City
Salisbury, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
Salisbury, NC
Government
