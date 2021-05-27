Cancel
Ocean City, NJ

Miss Ocean City Pageant seeks contestants for 2021 event

By Submitted by Doug Bergen Ocean City
 14 days ago

To be eligible to compete, young women must be between the ages of 16 and 23; attend or have graduated from Ocean City High School; or have parents/guardians who own property in Ocean City or a sending district to Ocean City High School (including Sea Isle City, Upper Township and Longport).

