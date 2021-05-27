Miss Ocean City Pageant seeks contestants for 2021 event

According to a new list, if you're a teacher in one of the many South Jersey school districts, you're getting paid pretty well. Seven South Jersey school districts have made a list published by NJ.com that compares a teacher's median salary from twenty-five different districts across the state. Is it happens, South Jersey's home to seven of the top 25. Honestly, after the year this part of the state's had to experience with COVID-19 and virtual learning, they should probably be given a raise. Better yet, the state should pay the parents who had to make sure the kids were getting all the work done.