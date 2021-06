I support the re-election of David Stegmaier for Shawnee District Supervisor. Dave has been active on the Board of Supervisors immediately after being elected in November 2020. Each year in January, the Board of Supervisors start the annual budget process, which is a major responsibility for the Board. When I read letters to the editor, the increase in taxes is the fault of Mr. Stegmaier; I find it difficult that he is the one blamed. In fact, Blaine Dunn has advocated for increases in meals tax, cigarette tax, and has over several years offered for a way to add a transfer tax to new residents. While he offers numerous increases to taxes, he then votes against the budget. Not sure of his motivation.