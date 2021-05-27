Scholastic Superstar Jack Allardyce

Plans: Study mathematics at the University of Notre Dame. From his school: Jack excels at academics and sports and is filled with humility. He takes advantage of leadership opportunities not only in the school community, but locally and nationally. He is highly motivated, a self-starter, and beloved by his teachers and peers alike. He is an incredible team player, holds captain positions, and plays three varsity sports where he holds numerous records, particularly for track and field. The president of the National Honor Society, he is an avid volunteer and he has played piano at Carnegie Hall. The student has medaled each year in the National Latin Exam and National Spanish Exam. He has obtained college credits and holds the highest SAT score of his class.