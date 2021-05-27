Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Scholastic Superstar Jack Allardyce

Scranton Times
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articlePlans: Study mathematics at the University of Notre Dame. From his school: Jack excels at academics and sports and is filled with humility. He takes advantage of leadership opportunities not only in the school community, but locally and nationally. He is highly motivated, a self-starter, and beloved by his teachers and peers alike. He is an incredible team player, holds captain positions, and plays three varsity sports where he holds numerous records, particularly for track and field. The president of the National Honor Society, he is an avid volunteer and he has played piano at Carnegie Hall. The student has medaled each year in the National Latin Exam and National Spanish Exam. He has obtained college credits and holds the highest SAT score of his class.

www.thetimes-tribune.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
John Adams
Person
George Washington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholastic#Mathematics#Track And Field#Jack Allardyce School#Carnegie Hall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School Basketball
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Sports
Related
High Schoolsiouxlandnews.com

Featured MVP: Schnepf is blossoming into a superstar

LE MARS, Iowa — After tossing a no-hitter and compiling 17 strikeouts in the win over Trinity Christian, it's all smiles from the Gehlen Catholic junior that holds the school's career record in wins. Rylee Schnepf is blossoming into a superstar at Gehlen. After closing out last year first-team all-state,...
Vindy.com

Big scholastic seasons for Richards, Tigers

BEAVER TOWNSHIP — The recently completed academic year has been arguably one of the very best for Mahoning Valley scholastic sports teams and athletes. During Monday’s Curbstone Coaches meeting at Avion Banquet Center, the organization honored the state champion Howland High School boys’ soccer team, and both Caleigh Richards and Jared Mindek, individual state champions this past year from Maplewood High and Howland High School, respectively.
SportsYankton Daily Press

Scholastics

Grade point average of 3.50 or better with no grade below a “B”. • SENIORS — Andersen, Kayla; Bahm, Dieken; Mohr, McKenna; Nelson, Benjamin; Spangler, Zain. • JUNIORS — Bak, Jordan; Freeman, Willa; Heirigs, Sydney; Knodel, Katie; Logan, Jakob; Logue, LillyAnn; Mork, Mckenna; O’Malley, Nora; Orr, Emma; Sees, Isabell. •...
Brooklyn, NYBrooklyn Daily Eagle

Scholastic Roundup: There’s a new G.O.A.T.

Steve Sandler, who won the U.S. Handball Association Singles Championship in 1966, 1967, 1968, 1969, 1970, 1971, 1973 and 1981 was elected to the Handball Hall of Fame in 1985. “No question Sandler was great,” notes Spencer Ross, the New Utrecht grad who played basketball at Florida State and later...
Brockton, MAEnterprise

Unveiling the 2020 Enterprise Girls Cross Country All-Scholastic Team

Senior captain was first or second at every dual meet this season. ... Placed second at the Southeast Conference Championships when she posted a personal-best 5K time of 20:10. ... Three-mile PR of 18:28. ... SEC All-Star. ... Helped Boxers finish as undefeated SEC champs. ... Two-year captain also runs track. ... National Honor Society member. ... Volunteer/manager of Brockton track club. ... Will run cross country and track and Loyola University in Maryland. ... “Sarah is a shining example of a dedicated hard-working leader," said Brockton coach Cliff Canavan.
Thomas County, GAThomasville Times-Enterprise

Cauley named to NSSF All Scholastic Team

THOMASVILLE — Brookwood School’s Ava Cauley ‘23 was recently selected for the National Scholastic Shooting Sports Foundation All Scholastic Team. This team is selected from high school shooters across the country with at least a 3.5 GPA unweighted and elite level scores in a shooting match sponsored by the Scholastics Clay Target program.
Winston-salem, NChoopseen.com

NCISAA Scholastic Live Period Standouts, Part I

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The June Scholastic Live Period for high school prospects in North Carolina is being held in Winston-Salem and the surrounding area at Gateway YMCA and the new RISE Indoor facility in Bermuda Run. This is the first time that Division One college coaches have been back in the same building to evaluate college prospects in 15 months and we were on hand to see what they were able to see in person rather than in front of a computer.
Halifax, MAPatriot Ledger

Unveiling the 2020-21 Patriot Ledger Boys Golf All-Scholastic Team

This 5-9 senior from Halifax was the Patriot League Keenan Division MVP. ... Was runner-up at the Patriot Cup championship. ... Had a scoring average of 36.6 this season with a low round of 34. ... Scoring average as a junior was 37.9. ... Three-time league all-star. ... Favorite athlete is Tiger Woods. ... Favorite class is AP psychology. ... Previously coached a PGA Junior League team at the Country Club of Halifax, where he also volunteers. ... Will play Division II golf at Bentley University.
Pittsburgh, PApittsburghsportsnow.com

Thomas Jefferson’s Nick Bryan Commits to Kent State

High School Football Recruiting on PSN is sponsored by GameChangers Training, a tri-state leader in elite specific sports training for athletes of all ages. Lead trainer Ameer Dudley & the GameChangers staff believe that in order to be the best, you have to train like the best. GameChangers Training will give any athlete what the need to reach their personal goals... and beyond. For more information, call them at 724-888-1153 or 330-368-1050, or visit them online at gamechangerstraining.net.
Basketballschsl.org

2021 June Scholastic Basketball Showcase

Date: June 18-19 Location: Rock Hill Sports and Events Center. All Schools must participate in one of the NCAA Educational Meeting. Schools must provide their own basketballs for competition. Questions email schoopcoaches@gmail.com. Doors Open: 1 hour prior to first tip each day. June 20th Individual Camp Schedule:. Boys/Girls Individual Camp.
Societyscetv.org

Jack & Yaya

From a young age, Yaya and Jack saw each other as they truly were, a girl and a boy, even though most of the world didn’t see them that way. As they grew older, they supported each other as they both came out as transgender. JACK & YAYA follows these two friends for a year and explores their unique, thirty-year relationship.
Sportsriverbender.com

No doubting Thomas: Harvard sprinter emerges as 200 favorite

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Gabby Thomas could be sprinting toward a title she never imagined: World's Fastest Epidemiologist. World's Fastest Woman is a possibility, too. The newly crowned American 200-meter champion, who majored in neurobiology at Harvard, is currently working on a master's degree in epidemiology/health care management at Texas.
Books & Literaturegratefulamericanfoundation.com

“James Monroe: A Life”

Perhaps no other major president has been more ill-served by biographers than James Monroe. Until recently, the only significant works about him have been Harry Ammon’s densely academic James Monroe: The Quest for National Identity (1990), and Harlow Giles Unger’s flawed, hagiographic The Last Founding Father: James Monroe and a Nation’s Call to Greatness (2009). Tim McGrath’s James Monroe: A Life is therefore a long-overdue treatment of a man who, as the title of Unger’s book suggests, might be regarded as the last of the Founding Fathers, and whose service to his country transitioned the United States from the colonial era to the continental expansion of the nineteenth century.
SportsScranton Times

Scholastic Superstar Kelsey Matsen

Plans: Attend the University of Alabama as a biology major on a pre-med track. From the school: A drum major and state champion gymnast who hopes to one day research pediatric rare disease, Kelsey is a leader who cares about her community. She has represented the school in district and regional band and serves as a student ambassador. Throughout her high school experience, she has embodied the school’s core values of responsible leadership and academic excellence. She enthusiastically pours herself into life, knowing that each moment is precious and not to be wasted.
Scranton, PAScranton Times

Scholastic Superstar Sarah Siddiqui

Plans: Enrolled in the University of Pittsburgh’s Guaranteed Admissions Program for Medical School. From the school: Sarah is a well-rounded student in superior academic standing who has taken on many leadership roles in her school. She values her education, graciously extends herself to numerous school and community organizations, and is responsible in all facets of her life. She is the published author of two research projects, participated in the Medical Interns Program and volunteered at the Geisinger Community Medical Center assisting patients and visitors. She is an accomplished piano player who is kind to her classmates and acts as an academic mentor to many of her peers in the school’s tutoring corps.
SportsScranton Times

Scholastic Superstar Celeste Orchard

Plans: Attend Marywood University for biology (pre-professional) major. From the school: Since elementary school, Celeste has been a student praised by teachers and strived to be the best version of herself. Dedicated to her school community, she participates in many extracurricular activities while also finding time to volunteer in the community. Her numerous activities include weightlifting, track and field, Future Business Leaders of America, Cross Fit, student council and National Honor Society, which has assisted her in being balanced and well rounded.