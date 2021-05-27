Physick Estate tours look at Victorians’ fascination with illusion
CAPE MAY — Events inside the 1879 Physick House Museum this spring and summer will feature the Victorians’ fascination with magic, illusion, the mysterious and the odd. Visitors on the Magic & Mystery House Tour at the Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., will hear about the Great Lafayette, arguably the world’s greatest magician; Houdini, the astounding escape artist; and Ionia, the Goddess of Mystery; and can decide for themselves whether Pepper’s Ghost is real, or just an illusion. Tour-goers will learn about Sherlock Holmes, Jack the Ripper and much more.pressofatlanticcity.com