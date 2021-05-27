Softball/baseball playoffs: Flower Mound pounds Prosper; grand slam lifts Rockwall to victory

FLOWER MOUND — McKenna Andrews has chosen the best possible time to become next-to-impossible to get out. The Flower Mound junior shortstop went 2 for 2 on Wednesday against Prosper, including a big, two-run homer in the third inning. That would be all the offense pitcher Landrie Harris would need as she tossed a three-hut shutout, striking out 11 batters as Flower Mound rolled to a 10-0 win in six innings to take Game 1 of the Class 6A Region I final series at the Flower Mound Marcus Softball Complex.