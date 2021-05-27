Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Flower Mound, TX

Softball/baseball playoffs: Flower Mound pounds Prosper; grand slam lifts Rockwall to victory

By Greg Riddle
Dallas News
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLOWER MOUND — McKenna Andrews has chosen the best possible time to become next-to-impossible to get out. The Flower Mound junior shortstop went 2 for 2 on Wednesday against Prosper, including a big, two-run homer in the third inning. That would be all the offense pitcher Landrie Harris would need as she tossed a three-hut shutout, striking out 11 batters as Flower Mound rolled to a 10-0 win in six innings to take Game 1 of the Class 6A Region I final series at the Flower Mound Marcus Softball Complex.

www.dallasnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Flower Mound, TX
City
Prosper, TX
City
Rockwall, TX
City
Aubrey, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Hallsville, TX
City
Mound, TX
Prosper, TX
Sports
Flower Mound, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
City
Bullard, TX
City
Argyle, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#Prosper Rock Hill
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
Sports
Related
Congress & CourtsNBC News

House set to repeal 2002 Iraq war authorization

WASHINGTON — The House on Thursday is poised to repeal the 2002 war powers resolution that authorized the use of military force in Iraq, a reversal that Democrats have been trying to enact for years. The White House said earlier this week that it supports the measure, proposed by Rep....
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats scramble to unify before election bill brawl

Democrats are racing against the clock as they try to strike an internal deal on a sweeping election overhaul that can unify their 50 members. The Senate will vote Tuesday on the For the People Act, legislation that is guaranteed to hit a Republican filibuster and fall short of the 60 votes needed to advance.
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Supreme Court ruling on Obamacare brings relief, hope to patients

Obamacare patients and advocates expressed feelings of deep relief, hope and cynicism Thursday after the Supreme Court upheld the health care law against a challenge by Texas and 17 other Republican-led states. The court, by a 7-2 vote, rejected the states' claim that Obamacare, or the Affordable Care Act, was...