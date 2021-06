MOOSIC — It seemed like things were trending in the right direction for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Despite being in a five-run hole after Lehigh Valley’s fourth time up to bat, the RailRiders never pressed. They slowly chipped at the lead, getting on the board in the bottom of the fourth, scoring two more in the fifth, then coming within a run of the IronPigs in the sixth with plenty of game left to play.