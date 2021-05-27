Shoutouts: East’s Landon Mayhew named Goodnight Scholar
Landon Jeffrey Mayhew, son of Jeff and Karen Mayhew of Gold Hill, has been selected as a Goodnight Scholar at North Carolina State University. The Goodnight Scholars Program is committed to the scholarship recipients’ personal, professional and academic development with full funding of their undergraduate education, comprehensive programming and enrichment opportunities. The program was founded to assist outstanding North Carolina high school students majoring in STEM disciples at North Carolina State University.www.salisburypost.com