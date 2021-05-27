Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salisbury, NC

Shoutouts: East’s Landon Mayhew named Goodnight Scholar

By Carl Blankenship
Salisbury Post
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLandon Jeffrey Mayhew, son of Jeff and Karen Mayhew of Gold Hill, has been selected as a Goodnight Scholar at North Carolina State University. The Goodnight Scholars Program is committed to the scholarship recipients’ personal, professional and academic development with full funding of their undergraduate education, comprehensive programming and enrichment opportunities. The program was founded to assist outstanding North Carolina high school students majoring in STEM disciples at North Carolina State University.

www.salisburypost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Salisbury, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Salisbury, NC
Education
State
Wisconsin State
City
Gold Hill, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson University#Salisbury University#Mars Hill University#Junior College#Dean College#Calvin College#Graduate College#East Rowan High School#Student Body#Key Club#Honors Chorus#National Honors Society#Animal Science#Nc State#Rowan Salisbury Schools#Bank Of America#Goodnight Scholar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Salisbury, NCSalisbury Post

Catawba College hosts three in-person commencement ceremonies

SALISBURY — As soon-to-be graduates decked in robes walked across the stage in Keppel Auditorium on Saturday afternoon, the college’s graduation ceremony had the look and feel of a traditional Catawba College commencement. But with graduates socially distanced and much of the ceremony’s pomp and circumstance delivered via pre-recorded videos,...
Politicsgreyareanews.com

North Carolina Governor Reappoints Jaki Shelton Green as State’s Poet Laureate

On May 17, 2021, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced that he would reappoint poet, teacher, and community advocate Jaki Shelton Green as North Carolina’s poet laureate. “Jaki Shelton Green has a remarkable ability to connect with people from all walks of life through the literary arts,” Governor Cooper said....
Salisbury, NCL'Observateur

Today is May 16

If 12-year-old Mike Wimmer was like most kids his age you’d find him in grammar school in the sixth or seventh grade, says the Association of Mature American Citizens [AMAC]. But Mike is not like most kids his age when it comes to the academic side of his life. The Salisbury, NC “tween” is an achiever who is graduating with a 5.45 Grade Point Average from high school at the end of this semester. He’s is also getting his associate degree from Rowan-Cabarrus Community College with a 4.0 GPA. The boy says he’s got the Covid pandemic to thank for his scholarly achievement. It gave him the time he needed to take extra classes. In fact, he had enough spare time to also create a technology start-up company called Reflect Social. But don’t think for a minute that Mike is boring. As he put it, “A lot of people think I’ve given up my childhood or somehow lost it and I say to them that I’m having the time of my life.”
Charlotte, NCmassachusettsnewswire.com

N.C. Nonprofit, The Arts Empowerment Project has received $63,000 from Women’s Impact Fund

CHARLOTTE, N.C. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — The Arts Empowerment Project has received $63,000 from Women’s Impact Fund for their 2021 Arts & Culture Grant. The grant was announced at the annual meeting of the Women’s Impact Fund which was held virtually on May 10, 2021. Grants were awarded to five local non-profits in the areas of Arts & Culture, Education, Environment, Health, and Human Services.
Columbia, SCfbschedules.com

South Carolina, North Carolina schedule football series for 2028, 2029

The South Carolina Gamecocks and the North Carolina Tar Heels have scheduled a home-and-home football series for 2028 and 2029, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the football game agreement with the University of North Carolina was obtained from the University of South Carolina via a state Freedom of Information Act request.
Salisbury, NCSalisbury Post

Salisbury High to celebrate football, swimming champions with parade

SALISBURY — Salisbury High School is going to celebrate some exceptional wins in an exceptional year with a parade for its state champions on Saturday. The school will honor its 2AA state football champions and 1A/2A state swimming champions Emily and Katie Knorr during the parade. The procession will start at 9 a.m. at the Wallace and Graham law offices on Main Street, across the street from the Wallace Educational Forum, and end at the school.
Mississippi Stategreensboro.com

Shakeel Moore bound for Mississippi State

GREENSBORO — Shakeel Moore, who played his college basketball freshman season at N.C. State, will transfer to Mississippi State. Moore averaged 6.8 points and 2.5 rebounds for Coach Kevin Keatts' Wolfpack in 2020-21. Moore's high school career included stops Ragsdale and Piedmont Classical in Guilford County and at Moravian Prep in Caldwell County.
Salisbury, NCSalisbury Post

Gilreath 50th Anniversary

Jim and Jeanne (Boltz) Gilreath of Salisbury celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on May 8, 2021. The couple was married on May 8, 1971, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Salisbury by the Reverend Francis Smith. Jim retired from Ricoh USA in October 2016 after working in the electronics field...
Salisbury, NCSalisbury Post

New Waterworks’ exhibit opens June 1

Waterworks Visual Arts Center in downtown Salisbury will present an exhibition of paintings, illustrations, and cartoon drawings by three North Carolina artists, entitled “Imagine.” The exhibition will open June 1 and continue through Sept. 3. Waterworks invites everyone to the opening reception for “Imagine” on Friday, June 4, 6-7:30 p.m....
Rowan County, NCSalisbury Post

Price of Freedom Museum gets donated landscape project

The South Rowan High School Future Farmers of America has a certain reputation in the school’s coverage area for taking on projects, large and small. With the coronavirus pandemic shutdown in place, not much had been happening with the Service South Rowan portion of the FFA group. In April, South Rowan FFA Adviser David Overcash stopped by Mault’s Texaco and asked if the Price of Freedom Museum would have any projects that the students could do. All based on when the museum would reopen.
Salisbury, NCSalisbury Post

Cheerleading team competes at Disney

SALISBURY — The senior-aged team from Elevation Cheer Co. cheerleading training facility competed at the D2 Summit, the season-capping event for competitive all-star cheerleading teams, at Walt Disney World’s ESPN Wide World of Sports this weekend. In 2020, Elevation Cheer Co.’s senior and junior-aged teams earned a bid to attend...
Salisbury, NCSalisbury Post

Shoutouts: Southern City Church awards educational gifts

Southern City Church has awarded educational gifts to two of its young adults. The funds were generated by the church’s Legacy of Leaders program. During the past ten years the program has honored church members who represent outstanding community service and present young people with scholarships to continue their education. There was no program this year, but two students, Payton Russell and Cortarius Polk, were still awarded $500 each.
Mount Ulla, NCSalisbury Post

West Rowan teacher awarded $15,000 outdoor learning grant

MT. ULLA – Victoria Cardea has been a big grant recipient for her school this year. The West Rowan High School agriculture teacher has raked in thousands of dollars for the agriculture program in the past year, and was recently awarded $15,000 to build an outdoor learning space at the school.
Charlotte, NCWBTV

Kannapolis downtown development project earns honor, so does Salisbury’s Cheerwine Festival

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Centralina Regional Council announced the recipients of the Region of Excellence Awards in a virtual ceremony. Presented annually, these awards recognize individuals, communities and organizations for their outstanding achievements in support of Centralina’s mission to expand opportunity and improve quality of life in the nine-county, Centralina region which includes Anson, Cabarrus, Gaston, Lincoln, Iredell, Mecklenburg, Rowan, Stanly and Union counties.
Salisbury, NCSalisbury Post

Salisbury Lions Club names Person of the Year, Lion of the Year at 78th annual banquet

SALISBURY — The Salisbury Lions Club held its 78th annual Person of the Year and Lion of the Year awards banquet last week at the Harold B. Jarrett Legion Hall. Rowan County Board of Commissioners Chairman Greg Edds was honored as Person of the Year for his contributions to the Salisbury-Rowan community. In a new release about the banquet, the Lions Club stated: “(Edds’) efforts in the arena of local economic development were particularly noteworthy, as evidenced by his leadership in the Chamber of Commerce, the Centralina Economic Commission, and as chairman of the Rowan County Board of Commissioners.” Edds, also a State Farm Insurance agent, was presented the award by the 2019 Person of the Year, Coleman Emerson.
Salisbury, NCSalisbury Post

High school golf: Fowler competes in state tournament

PINEHURST — Salisbury senior Will Fowler shot 85 in the 2A State Championships held on Pinehurst No. 6 on Monday. The COVID-condensed tournament was reduced to 48 golfers and was just one round this year instead of the normal two. “The single round part of it was a negative, but...