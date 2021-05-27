Ocean City Theatre Company plans summer children’s series

(BOSTON) — On Cape Cod, the only thing as sure as the seafood and lighthouses is the region's dependence on summer tourism. But when the coronavirus pandemic hit last spring, maybe no industry was more impacted than seaside getaways. There were no vacationers doling out for rentals, there were no diners to sit at beachside restaurants and there was no one to ride rollercoasters or waterslides. Most of the businesses didn't open at all.