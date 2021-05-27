Ocean City Theatre Company plans summer children’s series
OCEAN CITY — This time last year, the Ocean City Theatre Company was canceling all programming and refunding tickets to their 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, a year later, the theater company’s artistic director, Michael Hartman announces the 2021 Summer Children’s Theatre Series at the Ocean City Music Pier, Moorlyn Terrace and the Boardwalk. “Theatre is the perfect way to heal and unite our community. I am confident that our magical, creative, and entertaining musical season will be a return to normalcy for kids and families. These unique musicals also provide outstanding educational experiences that are based on children’s literature,” said Hartman.pressofatlanticcity.com