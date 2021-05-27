Cancel
Ocean City, NJ

Ocean City Theatre Company plans summer children's series

Atlantic City Press
 14 days ago

OCEAN CITY — This time last year, the Ocean City Theatre Company was canceling all programming and refunding tickets to their 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, a year later, the theater company’s artistic director, Michael Hartman announces the 2021 Summer Children’s Theatre Series at the Ocean City Music Pier, Moorlyn Terrace and the Boardwalk. “Theatre is the perfect way to heal and unite our community. I am confident that our magical, creative, and entertaining musical season will be a return to normalcy for kids and families. These unique musicals also provide outstanding educational experiences that are based on children’s literature,” said Hartman.

pressofatlanticcity.com
Ocean City, NJ

Guitarist Phil Keaggy Performs Concert at Ocean City Tabernacle on May 22

World-renowned guitarist Phil Keaggy will appear at the Ocean City Tabernacle for a free concert Saturday, May 22, at 7 p.m. Tickets are not required. Seating is limited due to social distancing requirements and will be on a first come, first served basis. Doors open at 6:15 p.m., with pre-concert worship led by local artist Dakota Mason starting at 6:30 p.m.
Ocean City, NJ

Ocean City Flower Show to Go Virtual Again for 2021

A 48-year-old tradition will continue virtually this year as the annual Ocean City Flower Show presented by the Garden Club of Ocean City will highlight floral creations and garden displays via photographs submitted by enthusiasts of all ages and levels. Here is your chance to show off your home gardens...
Asbury Park, NJ
Asbury Park Press

Bon Jovi drive-in concert: Everything you need to know, where to see it in NJ, NY and PA

Let's rock — at the movies. It's Bon Jovi at more than 400 drive-in theaters, outdoor venues and movie theaters across North America on Saturday, May 22. The band will play the classics as they were filmed on April 29 at the Paramount Theatre on the boardwalk in Asbury Park. A handful of fans and curious passers-by asked security guards and techs around the Paramount about what was going on inside at the theater that day. A street full of production trucks on Ocean Avenue was a hint it was something big.
Ocean City, NJ

Business Community to Take "Plunge" to Jumpstart Summer

Sometimes, even the wacky stuff can acquire meaning if you do it long enough. On Friday, May 28, local business owners and multiple other participants are set to gather on the beach at noon near the Music Pier at 825 Boardwalk near Moorlyn Terrace for the symbolic unlocking of the ocean and the Business Persons Plunge.
Ocean City, NJ

After Fire, Playland's Castaway Cove is Ready for Summer

On a sunny spring weekday morning, strollers slowed to a stop in front of a stretch of plexiglass to watch crews working to restore the entrance to Playland’s Castaway Cove. Fire destroyed the main entrance at 1020 Boardwalk in January in a Saturday morning blaze that drew national attention. Almost before the embers cooled, owner Scott Simpson vowed the amusement park would be open by summer.
Ocean City, NJ

Featured Vacation Rental: May 14

Come enjoy Ocean City in this newly decorated studio that includes all the amenities to make a perfect week at the beach! The cottage has a full kitchen, dishwasher, washer drier, access to an outdoor shower, grill, and picnic table. Explore the boardwalk with two bikes that come with the...
Ocean City, NJ
Lite Rock 96.9

Ocean City, New Jersey Expands 2021 Summer Concert Series

I can't be the only one who misses the excitement, the singing along, and the emotion of seeing one of my favorite bands perform live on stage. The concert and live touring business have taken a massive hit ever since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. It seems like forever the last time I went to a concert, which was Journey, live at the Hard Rock in Atlantic City in December of 2019.
Ocean City, NJ

Summer tourist towns hope for recovery as crowds return after COVID

(BOSTON) — On Cape Cod, the only thing as sure as the seafood and lighthouses is the region's dependence on summer tourism. But when the coronavirus pandemic hit last spring, maybe no industry was more impacted than seaside getaways. There were no vacationers doling out for rentals, there were no diners to sit at beachside restaurants and there was no one to ride rollercoasters or waterslides. Most of the businesses didn't open at all.
Cape May County, NJ

4-H Club Members Encouraged to Apply for Equestrian of the Year Contest

COURT HOUSE - All eligible 4-H’ers can apply for the 2021 4-H Equestrian of the Year Contest. Completed applications are due May 19. According to a release, the contest consists of two divisions – Junior, for sixth to ninth grades, and Senior, for 10th to 12th grades. Contestants will be judged on a written resume and 4-H story, an interview with a panel of judges, and a short stage presentation. All contestants must be 4-H members in good standing.
Ocean City, NJ

Ocean City Bike Event Draws Young Riders

OCEAN CITY - Almost 75 local teens participated in a bicycle skills and safety event May 12, in the Ocean City Civic Center parking lot, at Fifth Street and Boardwalk. According to a release, the event was open to Ocean City youth and included a safety presentation from the Community Policing Unit, along with a skills competition that included wheelies and freestyle, with prizes provided by local merchants.
Beach Haven, NJ

5 NJ beaches that are great for families

The first day of summer is a little more than a month away, and with the school year coming to a close, beach trips are on the horizon. Dozens of beaches line the Jersey Shore, but not all are great for families and energetic little ones who want more than a day on the sand. These five beach towns have all you need for a great family day.
Ocean City, NJ

In Ocean City, explore more than the beach and boards

Ocean City bills itself as "America's Greatest Resort," and while its beaches, boardwalk and amusement piers are certainly many families' favorite place to spend time together, there's a lot more to do than sunbathe, swim and shop. Beach guide:Your guide to finding the best New Jersey beach for you. Nearby:From...
Cape May County, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Love The Outdoors? Make $1K Adventuring In NJ

Once I saw this posting, I knew it was right up my alley. I love getting outside and into nature. If you follow me at all on social media (@jahnamichal), then you've by now seen that my boyfriend, my dog, and I are always out and about in the woods somewhere. When the weather gets warm, you can't keep me inside.
Ocean City, NJ

Relax, Read and Enjoy Library Under a Tent

Soon, patrons of the Ocean City Free Public Library may take in a good book and enjoy the shade and sunlight when a large outdoor tent is installed just in time for summer. The temporary structure will be installed on the north end of the library at the 17th Street entrance, OCPL Director Karen Mahar said in an interview Tuesday.
Cape May, NJ

Cape May MAC spring summer 2021 major tours and events

CAPE MAY — Cape May MAC offers admission to the Emlen Physick Estate, the Cape May Lighthouse and the World War II Lookout Tower, as well as trolley, walking, house and boat tours throughout the year. Dates and times vary seasonally. Visit capemaymac.org for schedules and to purchase tickets online. Schedules are being updated regularly. Tickets may also be purchased at the Washington Street Mall Information Booth during open hours and at the Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St. Call 609-884-5404 for visitor services information and to purchase tickets by phone.
Ocean City, NJ

Ocean City event reaches out to young bicycle riders

OCEAN CITY — Pandemics, conflicts and social media arguments seemed far away as dozens of young people gathered by the Boardwalk to show off their skills on two wheels. With pizza, gift cards and a raffle of a fancy bike to make sure local teens arrived and paid attention, police organized the gathering, billed as a bike skills and safety event, in the parking lot of the Ocean City Civic Center on Fifth Street.
Ocean City, NJ

Martin sees his shadow; summer coming a week early

OCEAN CITY — For the 48th consecutive year, Martin Z. Mollusk saw his shadow on the day that bears his name — assuring that once again summer will come a week early to Ocean City. Martin Z. Mollusk Day is Ocean City’s version of Groundhog Day in which the city’s...
Ocean City, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Dig Through Your Closets and Celebrate Red Day in Ocean City

There's only one more month left of spring. Have you cleaned out your closet yet?. If you haven't, don't feel bad. I haven't either. Here's your chance!. Take time today to empty your dresser and clean your closet out of clothes you know are well over-due for the donation pile. Once you're done your digging, put them in a bag and head over to Ocean City Thursday.