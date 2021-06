A memorial event held Saturday honored a man who died earlier this month after being injured in a road rage incident in April. Family and friends of Samer Tobeh gathered to share memories and stories of his life. His brother, Yaser Tobeh, remembered Samer as "the most kind, the most gracious, the most loving individual on the face of Earth. He would never hesitate to help anybody. He would take the shirt off of his back for anybody that asked."