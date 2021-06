The DOJ pursues a False Claims Act case against skilled nursing facilities. In a complaint filed this month in Los Angeles federal court, prosecutors have claimed that Paksn Inc, its co-owner Prema Thekkek and related entities, violated the federal Anti-Kickback Statute by entering into medical directorship agreements with physicians in exchange for referrals. This led to false claims being submitted to government health insurance programs. An original whistleblower complaint was originally filed in 2015 by a former Paksn executive, Trilochan Singh, who acted as the Vice President of Operations and Chief Operating Officer. It focuses on seven facilities of Paksn, Inc., which was founded in 2002.