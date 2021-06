MOREHEAD CITY — Local fishermen, recreational and commercial, and others have an opportunity to participate in the N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission’s next regular meeting. The commission will meet by web conference at 9 a.m. Thursday. The public may listen to the meeting by phone or listen and view presentations online. A full agenda packet and links to join the meeting are available at the website deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/marine-fisheries-commission/marine-fisheries-commission-meetings. Following the meeting, an audio recording will be posted online.