Author’s Note: Well, news happens, y’all. And the next thing you know the time allotted for writing a history column slips by. Not to worry. This rerun ended up in my second book, CoastTales: True Historic Stories From Georgia’s Golden Ises. It recalls a famous Revolutionary War battle whose anniversary slipped by last week, along with a lesser-known stand for freedom that occurred right here. It is also a tip of the hat to Bill Ramsaur and the other gentlemen of the local Sons of the American Revolution chapter, who have dutifully blessed us with the stirring Patriots Day observance here in the Golden Isles for many years. Here’s hoping that occasion returns to us next April, after having been canceled due to COVID-19 precautions these past two years.