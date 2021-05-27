Lt. gov. candidate Winsome Sears to speak at Middletown Memorial Day service
MIDDLETOWN — Middletown will hold a Memorial Day service to remember fallen soldiers at 1 p.m. Monday at the town's Veterans Memorial on Main Street. Marine Corps veteran Winsome Sears, a Frederick County resident who is the Republican nominee for Virginia lieutenant governor in the Nov. 2 election, will be the keynote speaker. The service also will feature a wreath-laying ceremony and the posting of colors.