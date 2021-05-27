Cancel
Middletown, VA

Lt. gov. candidate Winsome Sears to speak at Middletown Memorial Day service

By JOSH JANNEY The Winchester Star
Winchester Star
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIDDLETOWN — Middletown will hold a Memorial Day service to remember fallen soldiers at 1 p.m. Monday at the town's Veterans Memorial on Main Street. Marine Corps veteran Winsome Sears, a Frederick County resident who is the Republican nominee for Virginia lieutenant governor in the Nov. 2 election, will be the keynote speaker. The service also will feature a wreath-laying ceremony and the posting of colors.

