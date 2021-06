Call of Duty: Warzone is still in the midst of its third season right now, but that period won't be lasting much longer. The battle royale shooter is set to kick off Season 4 in just a few weeks, as Season 3 will be wrapping up on June 15. Prior to the end of Season 3, however, we have today learned when we'll be getting our first look at Season 4, and it's happening sooner than you might expect.