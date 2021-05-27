THURSDAY: A moment of consequence

Lately, I have had several conversations about retirement income with clients about their parents. It is a common challenge. When I started providing retirement planning you could go to the bank and get a CD for over 10% and Fixed Annuities were over 12%. It was what I call the good old days. If you had $500,000 of retirement assets you could draw $50,000 to $60,000 of interest a year. Fast forward to the current situation where you are lucky to get 1-1.5% or income off that same $500,000 and it is now $5,000 to $7,500 in interest for the same $500,000. The option that many advisors recommend is diversifying your portfolio. If we look at the recent 20 years of the market the S&P 500 TM just slightly above 6.5% which would provide $32,500 but who wants 100% of your money in stocks? Everyone remembers what happened between 2000 and 2009. The return on the stock market was negative for that whole period. What can you do? Therefore, understanding the income part of retirement planning is critical to the success of retirement. First, we must address the truth. That is that we are not going back to the interest rates of the past. The second is that the market is too volatile for consistent income given today’s stock market. The third is you must plan for Long Term Care. With costs exceeding $100,000 for 24/7/365 care it can deplete savings in a hurry. The consequences of not planning for income are devastating.