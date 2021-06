Morehead City’s rezoning and land use plan public hearing scheduled for Wednesday evening at the Crystal Coast Civic Center should be a significant concern for all the residents of Morehead City if not for the entire county. The city council’s decisions regarding a request to rezone 23 acres on Highway 24, just outside the city limits, from residential to conditional commercial-highway, and the subsequent change in the city’s current land use plan, will set the tone for development and land planning in the western portion of the town in preparation for the construction of I-42 within the next ten years.