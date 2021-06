Growing up on a farm in Langley, Mel MacInnes has seen many different things happen on her land. When she was a kid, her family raised dairy cows. After they got out of the dairy business, they boarded horses and hosted movie shoots. But the thing that stayed the same throughout was a constant, unsettling question: “Every family discussion was, like, how do we keep the farm?” Like so many other rural families, they constantly searched for ways to keep their farm business afloat so that the land could stay in their own hands and not be developed beyond recognition. “It was just like in the movies.”