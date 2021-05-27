Hit and Run and Traffic Circle secret achievement/trophy guide in Knockout City

The funny thing about hazards in video games is that once you mention them, everyone always thinks it’s automatically a thing you want to stay away from. Maybe it’s the name, but regardless, there are instances of hazards in a video game map being used to your benefit. For example, red barrels being shot to explode enemies. While there may not be any red barrels in Knockout City, there are plenty of hazards, and you can often use them. For the Hit and Run and Traffic Circle secret achievements/trophies, you can ride one and get some Gamerscore out of it.