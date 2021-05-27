Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Hit and Run and Traffic Circle secret achievement/trophy guide in Knockout City

By John Hansen
gamepur.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe funny thing about hazards in video games is that once you mention them, everyone always thinks it’s automatically a thing you want to stay away from. Maybe it’s the name, but regardless, there are instances of hazards in a video game map being used to your benefit. For example, red barrels being shot to explode enemies. While there may not be any red barrels in Knockout City, there are plenty of hazards, and you can often use them. For the Hit and Run and Traffic Circle secret achievements/trophies, you can ride one and get some Gamerscore out of it.

www.gamepur.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Circle#Hit And Run
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesdigitalchumps.com

Knockout City knocks it out of the ballpark with 5m+ users

It’s a fun game with lots of potential. Enjoy the goods below. It’s a knockout! After launching Knockout City two weeks ago on May 21, Velan Studios and EA Originals are proud to share that over 5 million unique players have joined in on the thrilling dodgeball action. And the fun is only just starting. There is a ton of exciting new content coming up during Season 1 and beyond – like limited time events, new maps, modes, balls, and more.
Appareldbltap.com

Knockout City Legendary Outfits: How to Get

Legendary outfits in Knockout City seem as unique as they are elusive. Obtaining items and cosmetics in Velan Studios' digital dodgeball showdown, Knockout City, appears to be based on luck more than anything else. Players can level up their brawler avatar through matches and Contracts—achieving higher and higher renown as they rack up experience. Like several similar titles, players get a small assortment of items as a reward for every level they surpass. Some of these, occasionally, turn out to be quite rare.
Video GamesVentureBeat

Knockout City reaches 5M players

EA announced today on a blog post that Knockout City has reached 5 million players. The competitive dodgeball game from Velan Studios released on May 21 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The title has become a quick hit thanks to its simple-yet-addicting action, which has players trying to eliminate each other by throwing balls at one another.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Knockout City brings back free trial for new players

The Knockout City free trial is back, and this time it's sticking around. Velan Studios' online game of arena dodgeball combat launched with a free 10-day trial as part of its Block Party launch event. Five million players have now given Knockout City a try, and Velan's new plan to keep welcoming curious new players into the brawl goes like this: now you can download the game on any platform and start playing for free, but your Street Rank progression will be limited to level 25 until you purchase the full version.
Video GamesKotaku

Knockout City’s Best-Dressed Players Are Also Its Scariest

We often fear powerful things, because we can’t control them. A giant, unstoppable bear. A deadly bomb. An unfeeling, AI-controlled drone with missiles. Or even, a player wearing some sick threads in an online video game, indicating they’ve been playing longer than you and will likely kick your ass. Knockout...
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

Knockout City: Beginner's Tips and Tricks

Knockout City is a fast-paced, third-person action game where players fling nostalgia-laden rubber balls at each other while decked out in vibrantly colored gear. As nice as the legendary swag is, it's not going to get eliminations for you. If you want to prevent being the last crewmate picked for a match, you're going to have to put in the actual leg work to improve your skills in the arena. If you haven't played before or you're giving it a shot on Xbox Game Pass, you're going to want to brush up on your skills. Here are some tips to help you get started.
Video GamesKotaku

Why Everyone Is Playing Knockout City, A Multiplayer Dodgeball Game

Knockout City, the recently released multiplayer dodgeball game about dodging dodgeballs, has apparently clocked more than five million players, publisher EA announced today. No matter how you slice it, that figure is nothing to sneeze at. Now, consider that the game hasn’t even been out for two weeks. Yeah. “Holy shit” is right.
Video Gamespsnprofiles.com

Super Bomberman R Online Trophy Guide

Stage 2: Winning a Battle 64 Match Without Using Items. In this stage, you'll need to create a Private Match and set the Battle Mode to Battle 64. Make sure that you do not collect any of the item panels during this stage, as. will only pop if no item...
Video Gamesgamerheadquarters.com

Knockout City Review

This is a multiplayer only PVP game set around the concept of extreme dodgeball. It’s all about pulling off intense hits, eliminating your foes and work cooperatively as a team. With this being strictly online focused there are some private options, but the core matchmaking is where I imagine you’ll spend the majority of your time.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

EA extends Knockout City free trial after hitting five million players

Since launching last month, Knockout City has been a huge success. The team-based dodgeball action game has managed to attract five million players during its free trial period. To celebrate this milestone publisher Electronic Arts has decided to extend the Knockout City free trial. Previously, the plan was to run...
Video Gamespsnprofiles.com

Operation: Tango Trophy Guide

Getting the platinum for Operation: Tango involves going through each level twice, once as the hacker and once as the agent. Stage 2 of this guide covers the Agent, and Stage 3 covers the Hacker. They can be done in either order, however this guide will be written assuming your first playthrough is as the Agent. The game also has Chapter Select, so you can go back and get any trophies you miss easily.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Knockout City 4v4 Mode: What is it and How Does it Work?

Knockout City has been the internet's favorite fast-paced dodgeball game, and those trying play with all of their friends are wondering what the 4v4 mode is all about and how it works. Knockout City 4v4 Mode: What is it and How Does it Work?. Fortunately, the 4v4 mode, "Ball-Up Brawl,"...
Video GamesKotaku

Knockout City Doesn’t Show Your Overall Stats, Which Is A Bummer

Last week, Kotaku’s Zack Zweizen and I teamed up for a few rounds of Knockout City. I played fairly well. Zack, on the other hand, crushed it, even ending one match with a jaw-dropping positive-15 KD. Sadly, save for the screenshots we both snapped in shock after the fact, there’s no way to tangibly commemorate bragging rights in Knockout City. The game doesn’t currently offer a permanent way to track your stats.
Video GamesGamespot

Knockout City Update Improves Matchmaking Quality

Knockout City, the arcade-style competitive dodgeball game, has received an update that improves the quality of matchmaking. The update is aimed at reducing ping times for players who have been experiencing high-ping matches. In a post on the , a member of the development team at Velan Studios gave a...
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to change your Knockout City ID

Knockout City is a multiplayer game revolving around dodgeball, and players have found it chaotic and extremely fun to delve into. That said, a lot of players are unfamiliar with name changing process in the cross-platform game. Unlike most games, you can not change your Knockout City ID (KOID) from within the game and it can only be done externally.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Knockout City is having a double XP weekend

EA and Velan Studios have announced a double XP weekend for Knockout City. Starting tomorrow, June 11th, until June 14th, players can level up at twice the usual speed. This is the perfect time to quickly move through those Street Ranks and unlock new Crew and player cosmetics. In other...