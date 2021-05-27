Chicago spoils KC's regular season home opener with 2-0 win

Cancel
By Mick Shaffer
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 13 days ago
Within a matter of moments, Chicago turned a scoreless game into a two-goal lead over KC NWSL Wednesday night in KCK. That was enough for a 2-0 Red Star win.

Mallory Pugh assisted on both goals, the first on a pass into Kaelia Watt in the 67th minute and then again to Makenzy Doniak in the 70th minute.

KC NWSL Head Coach Huw Williams loved the fan support despite the loss.

“It was a phenomenal atmosphere, phenomenal spirit and the feel and the environment here, and just the support that this team is getting from the community is unbelievable and nothing but appreciation from me," said Williams.

Forward Amy Rodriguez called the game a learning experience. “We get better, that's the bottom line, we get better," said Rodriguez. "Even though we are somewhat of an experienced team, we still have a lot to learn, and we have a lot to grow, and we take games like this, losses like this that are sometimes hard, and we spin it to work in the positive. We use it to get better.”

KC NWSL is now 0-1-2 during the regular season.

Kansas City now hits the road on Sunday to play the Orlando Pride. Kickoff is slated for 5 p.m. CT.

