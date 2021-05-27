Cancel
Cam Talbot, goalie interference call help Wild force Game 7 against Golden Knights

By Adam Gretz
NBC Sports
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe will have at least one Game 7 in the First Round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Thanks to their 3-0 win in Game 6 on Wednesday night, the Wild were able to force a winner-take-all game against the Golden Knights on Friday (9 p.m. ET; NBCSN). Cam Talbot...

nhl.nbcsports.com
Minnesota State
Alex Tuch
Kevin Fiala
Kirill Kaprizov
Ryan Hartman
Max Pacioretty
Cam Talbot
Nick Bjugstad
#Stanley Cup Playoffs#Wild Game#Power Play#The Game Awards#Wild Force Game 7#The Golden Knights#Stanley Cup#Vegasborn#Nbc Sports#Nbcsn#Ot#Clinical Defensive Play#Consistent Offense#Lead
Minnesota Wild
NHL
Hockey
Sports
NHLBemidji Pioneer

Ville Husso's first career shutout leads Blues past Wild

Ville Husso made 31 saves to earn his first career shutout as the St. Louis Blues blanked the visiting Minnesota Wild 4-0 Wednesday night. David Perron (goal, two assists) and Torey Krug (goal, assist) paced the offense for the fast-finishing Blues (26-20-9, 61 points). They have earned points in 10 of their last 11 games while going 7-1-3.
NHLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Scoggins: Wild's Cam Talbot is just a little bit better in goalie duel

One goaltender was spectacular. The other was perfect. As duels go, this one served as a master class. When it was over, the Game 1 headline carried a striking message: The Wild won a playoff game because of impenetrable goaltending. Brought to the organization this season to provide calm, consistent goaltending,...
NHLWest Central Tribune

Wild rookie goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen was team’s ‘X’ factor this season

As the Minnesota Wild prepare for what they hope is a lengthy playoff run, don’t forget about the man who helped them get here. No, not star rookie forward Kirill Kaprizov. No, not dynamic winger Kevin Fiala. And no, not standout goaltender Cam Talbot. While those three certainly played a...
NHLCBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: In goal Wednesday

Talbot will get the starting nod on the road against the Blues on Wednesday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Talbot has struggled of late, as he is 2-1-2 with a 3.92 GAA in his last five appearances. The veteran netminder will take the first game of the back-to-back as the Wild still have an outside chance of securing second play in the West Division. Kaapo Kahkonen figures to take the second game versus St. Louis on Thursday unless coach Dean Evason decides to rest a number of players.
NHLhockeywilderness.com

Blues 4, Wild 0: St. Louis shells a turtling Wild squad

Entering the penultimate game of the season, the Minnesota Wild still had a chance at home-ice advantage for the first round of the playoffs, while the St. Louis Blues had nothing much to play for having locked in their fourth-place position in the West division. But early on it was clear that the Blues weren’t going to take things easy on a Wild team that was absolutely looking like a team that hadn’t played in three days and was just trying to stay healthy, as St. Louis took care of Minnesota in a 4-0 shellacking. Ville Husso was more than a match for the Wild offense, earning his first career NHL shutout despite the Wild outshooting the Blues 30-27. David Perron had a goal and two assists for St. Louis, while Tory Krug added a pair of points.
NHLhockeywilderness.com

Wild 1, Knights 0 (OT): Wild defeat Knights in tight goaltending duel

This team has shed its label of a boring team and has burned it to a crisp. No, the Minnesota Wild is not your typical northern dull team that wants to play as much low-event hockey as possible. That simply disappeared last season and we’re all coming to know this team going forward as one that simply loves the drama. Whether it was opening this regular season with a multi-goal comeback win, or going on a rollercoaster ride of a period for them to simply win the game; this is a team that just does not let up.
NHLhockeywilderness.com

Preview: Wild season finishes with back-to-back games with Blues

The final two regular-season games for the Minnesota Wild are unfortunately back-to-back. The good news is that they are against the St. Louis Blues, a team that already has their post-season destiny figured out, locked into fourth place in the division, with no opportunity to move up. Hopefully, this means a diminished roster and some rest days for their most important players.
NHLfox9.com

Wild open NHL playoffs with 1-0, OT win over Vegas Golden Knights

MINNEAPOLIS - The game plan was clear Sunday afternoon as the Minnesota Wild opened the Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Vegas Golden Knights: Play physical, ride a hot goaltender and when there’s a scoring chance, take advantage of it. The Wild escaped a dominant first period by the Golden Knights...
NHLMinneapolis Star Tribune

Wild vs. Vegas: First-round playoff preview

WILD (35-16-5) Scouting Report. Kirill Kaprizov, LW: Quite frankly, Kaprizov is the player for which the Wild and its fan base have been waiting for 20 years — a legitimate scorer who can take over a game at any time. The likely Calder Trophy winner as rookie of the year, Kaprizov amassed 27 goals and 24 assists and collected three game-winning goals. Now he takes his game to the playoffs.
NHLNHL

It's Knight time: Breaking down the Wild's opening round playoff series

There's a saying in Las Vegas, about as old as Sin City itself: The house always wins. From a hockey standpoint, Las Vegas' team has done a remarkable job of living up to that old credo. They went to the Stanley Cup Finals in their first year of existence. They've been in the playoffs every year since. This season, they went into the final night of the regular season schedule holding the top spot in the entire NHL, only to see division rival Colorado equal them in points and take the Presidents' Trophy on a wonky tiebreaker.
NHLNBC Sports

NHL Playoff Buzzer: Plenty of drama, OT in Game 1 action on Sunday

The Islanders continue to have the Penguins’ number, as the Isles pulled off a 4-3 overtime win. Both goalies were brilliant as the Golden Knights and Wild also went to OT in their Game 1. The Wild ended up coming out on top. The Lightning outlasted the Panthers in an...
NHLMinneapolis Star Tribune

Wild's Cam Talbot no stranger to high-stakes playoff hockey

A shutout in triple overtime to capture the Stanley Cup. Cam Talbot was 8 years old when he witnessed then-Avalanche goaltender Patrick Roy achieve that rare feat, blocking all 63 shots from the Panthers to sweep Florida in four games and clinch the 1996 Cup for Colorado. "That's one of...
NHLknightsonice.com

Wild 1, Golden Knights 0: Vegas falls in OT despite magnificent effort from Fleury

The playoffs have arrived, and the Vegas Golden Knights hosted the Minnesota Wild in Game 1 of their first-round series on Sunday afternoon at T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights turned to Marc-Andre Fleury for Game 1, and he absolutely delivered. He turned in arguably his best performance of the season, and it ended up taking an awful deflection to beat him in overtime in the 1-0 loss.
NHLdrgnews.com

Eriksson Ek Wins Playoff Opener For Wild In OT

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Between hard hitting, fast skating, a torrid pace and spectacular goaltending, Game 1 of the first-round series between the Minnesota Wild and Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday had everything but a goal in regulation. The scoring drought ended with Joel Eriksson Ek’s goal at 3:20 of...
NHLdailyjournal.net

Eriksson Ek’s OT goal lifts Wild past Vegas 1-0

LAS VEGAS — Between hard hitting, fast skating, a torrid pace, spectacular goaltending — Game 1 of the first-round series between the Minnesota Wild and Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday had everything but a goal in regulation. The scoring drought ended with Joel Eriksson Ek’s goal at 3:20 of overtime...
NHLWest Central Tribune

The many cliches of Wild coach Dean Evason (and how they changed the culture)

Fifteen months ago, Wild general manager Bill Guerin made the decision to fire longtime coach Bruce Boudreau. That move came on Valentine’s Day 2020, to be exact, and immediately launched a shotgun wedding with interim coach Dean Evason that has somehow worked out better than anyone could have imagined. After...
NHLCBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: Perfect in playoff opener

Talbot racked up 42 saves in a 1-0 overtime victory over Vegas in Game 1 on Sunday. Talbot went head-to-head in a terrific goaltending duel with Vegas' Marc-Andre Fleury, stopping 37 shots at even strength, six while shorthanded, and one more while Minnesota was on the power play. Talbot scuffled down the stretch to close out the regular season, allowing 24 goals over his final six starts, but was absolutely dialed in for the playoff opener. He'll be back between the pipes for Game 2 on Tuesday.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Bad Luck or Bad Trend? VGK Down 1-0 in Game/Series

What a wild afternoon for the Vegas Golden Knights. They were unceremoniously left on the wrong side of a Game One shutout loss, after just over 63 minutes of hockey. Their loss wasn’t due to a lack of effort, as they unloaded an astounding 42 shots on Minnesota Wild goaltender Cam Talbot.